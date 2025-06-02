Jamie Foxx Roasts Diddy During NYC Trial, Calls Him 'Nasty Motherf****er'

Jamie Foxx has been keeping his distance from Diddy -- but he threw the door wide open with some icy shade and razor-sharp words, leaving no doubt where he stands.

Taking the mic at a Comedy Store special, Jamie straight-up branded the embattled rapper, now tangled in a federal sex trafficking and racketeering trial in NYC, a "nasty motherf***er."

Jamie explained in the Thursday night vid obtained by Urban Hollywood that Diddy’s fall from grace hits especially hard for the Black community -- joking white folks might still think it’s all cool, but for them, he used to be their hero.

Then came the gut punches -- calling out all that baby oil, and then asking his daughter Corinne by his side if she'd heard of the disturbing claim that the mogul once allegedly had an escort pee in Cassie’s mouth.

Foxx then took it old school, comparing Diddy’s scandal to a scene from the 1999 flick "Life," where Martin Lawrence’s character drops the same insult, "nasty motherf***er," on Eddie Murphy's character. Jamie made it clear ... that now describes Diddy.

Of course, Diddy’s infamous house parties -- and those alleged kinky "freak-offs" -- are front and center in his bombshell trial. He’s pled not guilty to charges including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transporting women for prostitution. If convicted, he’s staring down a possible life sentence.