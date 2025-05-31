Diddy Defense Attorney Teny Geragos Is Pregnant, '2 Angry Men' Podcast Reveals

Play video content 2 Angry Men Podcast

Cassie will not go down as the only pregnant woman involved in the Diddy criminal trial ... because one of Diddy's defense attorneys is expecting!!!

Yes, there was a pregnancy announcement on the latest episode of the "2 Angry Men" podcast ... with Harvey Levin getting famed defense attorney Mark Geragos to reveal his daughter, Teny Geragos, is pregnant with her second child.

Teny is one of the lead attorneys defending Diddy in his criminal case in New York ... and she's been cross-examining witnesses and defending her client all while 4 months pregnant!!!

Cassie, as you know, was the prosecution's first witness ... and she was 8 months pregnant when she took the stand with a huge baby bump. Cassie's since given birth to her third child with husband Alex Fine.

Joe Tacopina joined us on this week's '2 Angry Men' podcast and he was shocked by Teny's pregnancy ... and he's got a little advice on how she can score some points with the jury moving forward.