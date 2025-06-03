Security Guard Details Alleged Diddy Payment for Cassie Video in NYC Trial

As the 15th day of testimony got underway in Diddy's federal racketeering and sex trafficking trial in NYC, the prosecution called Eddy Garcia to the stand ... he was the security supervisor at the InterContinental in Century City, Los Angeles -- the site of the infamous Cassie beating video.

Garcia is asked about a specific day during the week of March 10, 2016, saying he was told there was an incident involving Diddy ... he's asked about monitoring security video feeds, and he said upon closer inspection, he says he did recognize the music mogul on screen, and he said he later learned the other person involved was Cassie Ventura.

Play video content Department of Justice

Garcia told the prosecutor law enforcement was not called because Cassie did not request it. He said he received a phone call from Kristina Khorram, from a New York area code. Khorram was Diddy's chief of staff for Combs Enterprises at the time. He says she asked about the video ... and he says she claimed Diddy had been intoxicated at the time the video was recorded, and didn't remember the event. That drew an objection from defense attorney Brian Steel, which the judge sustained.

Garcia said he told Khorram she'd have to speak with hotel management about the matter. He said later, he was informed Khorram was in the hotel lobby looking for him, asking for the video ... he said he told her to talk to management, or file a subpoena. He said he told her, off the record, the content of the video was bad.

Garcia said later he got another call from Khorram, and he says she put Diddy on the line, asking if Garcia knew who he was, and said he'd been intoxicated, asking for possession of the video ... Garcia described his demeanor as fast-talking and nervous. Garcia again denied a request to turn over the video. Garcia said he got another call from Khorram and Diddy on his own personal phone, and Diddy told him the video could ruin his career.

Garcia says he told Diddy he didn't have access to the server ... he says Diddy told him he believed he could make it happen, and he said Diddy told him he could take care of him, which he says he interpreted as offering money for the video.

Play video content TMZ.com

Garcia said he talked to his supervisor -- who he identified as Bill Medrano -- who he says told Garcia he'd do it for $50K. Garcia called up Khorram, who put Diddy on, he says, and Diddy called him his "angel," and wanted to do the deal right away.

Garcia said Medrano went into the server room at the hotel, came out and handed Garcia a USB device with the video on it. Garcia said Diddy wanted to meet at a West Los Angeles high-rise building. There, he said, Diddy asked him if it was the only copy, and said he couldn't have anything on "the cloud" -- Garcia said he called Medrano, who told him he took the video off the server.

Garcia said Diddy put Cassie on FaceTime, and she confirmed she did not want the video to become public, as she had a movie coming out. Garcia said Diddy wanted his ID, as well as Medrano's, and the responding security officer, Israel Florez -- who previously testified he was offered a payment when he came up to the 6th floor on the day of the hallway assault. Garcia said Florez, who's now an LAPD officer, probably would not agree ... he says Medrano told them they'd give ID instead, from another security officer who responded, Henry Elias.

Garcia said he brought out NDAs ... he said the "liquidated damages" were $1 million, and he confirms he was making $10.50 per hour at the time.

Play video content TMZ.com

He says he witnessed Diddy feeding hundred-dollar bills into a counting machine, which displayed "$100,000" when completed ... the extra $50K being for him and for Florez, as he understood it. The $100K was handed over in a paper bag. Garcia said a security guard and Kristina Khorram witnessed this exchange.

Garcia said Diddy told him to be careful how he spent the money, which provoked a defense objection that the judge sustained.

Garcia said he gave Medrano $50K and Elias $20K. Garcia said he bought a used car with cash. He said he later heard from Diddy, when Diddy wished him a Happy Easter, and Garcia said he reached out a few years later on Instagram looking for work ... but never heard back.

Garcia said he saw the video years later, on a news outlet, and said Florez also texted him a screenshot ... he said he deleted all related messages, not wanting anything to do with it.

Play video content TMZ.com