'Jane' Says She Was With Diddy In Miami When Cassie Beating Video Was Released

Diddy's ex-girlfriend "Jane" is providing some interesting behind-the-scenes color in her testimony ... telling the jury she was with Diddy at his Miami estate when he got some bad news -- the Cassie beating video had just been released on national TV.

The woman testified Monday she was with Diddy at his Star Island home when the Cassie assault clip first aired on CNN in May 2024 ... and she said they first learned about it when there was a knock on their door.

Play video content Department of Justice

Jane said one of Diddy's adult sons came to the bedroom and told his father, "Something happened." She told jurors Diddy then went to huddle with his team and his family, and she gave them space.

Diddy's ex testified she was later invited to huddle with Diddy and his sons as the group planned out an apology video ... and she said he showed her a draft of what he planned to say in response.

Play video content 5/19/24

Jurors were shown Diddy's response video that he originally posted on social media ... and Jane said she didn't think the final version was as heartfelt as the draft she was shown.