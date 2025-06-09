Diddy Trial Highlights From 19th Day of Testimony

Play video content TMZ.com

Diddy's ex-girlfriend had a lot more to say about their relationship Monday on the 19th day of witness testimony in his criminal trial ... telling the jury about a violent exchange, and recalling the moment Diddy found out the Cassie beating video had been published.

The day began with the judge delaying a decision on Diddy's defense motion for a mistrial ... the decision will come down Tuesday morning, after prosecutors submit their response. This is all in relation to some prior testimony from Cassie and a friend about an alleged incident where Diddy held the friend over a balcony at Cassie's home.

"Jane" was back on the stand for more testimony, answering questions from prosecutor Maurene Comey ... telling jurors about a violent incident at her home.

She testified Diddy came over on June 18, 2024 and they argued about a recent trip he took to Utah ... with Jane telling jurors she confronted Diddy about possibly bringing another woman with him. She said the woman was between 18 and 21 years old and said she called Diddy a "pedophile" due to the age gap.

Jane said the dispute escalated to physical violence and told jurors Diddy chased her through the home, breaking down locked doors ... until she escaped down the street and hid outside for 2 hours. She said she returned home but he was there and the violence continued.

Play video content Department of Justice

In her testimony, Jane said she was with Diddy at his home on Star Island in Miami in May 2024 when the Cassie beating video first aired on CNN ... and she said he huddled with family and his team and made some drafts of his apology response.