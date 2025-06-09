Tony Yayo Says Diddy Would've Been 'Eradicated' Bringing Guns Around 50 Cent, G-Unit

Diddy allegedly used to tell his ex-assistant Capricorn Clark that he had hot heat to cool off his "beef" with 50 Cent ... which would've been a big no-no according to Tony Yayo.

The G-G-G-G-Unit crew were all about their g-g-g-guns as well!!!

If you remember, Capricorn claimed Diddy wanted her to know that he was strapped and tooled up for his next encounter with Fif, but Yayo doesn't buy it.

In his recent convo with DJ Vlad, Yayo says he didn't have a personal relationship with Puff but is sure his crew had all the artillery to match, and then some -- they beefed with the best in the rap biz!!!

Yayo went on to say he truly believes Diddy was just chatting to puff up his gangsta image and didn't really want those problems.

50, on the other hand, has plenty of use for the life and times of Sean Combs ... through a TV show he's developing titled "Mogul," which he aims to cast a long shadow on the industry tales found on Jussie Smollett's "Empire."