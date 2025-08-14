'Love Island USA' Huda Mustafa Debuts Revenge Glow-Up With Chris Appleton

Play video content Chris Appleton

Huda Mustafa just scored the ultimate revenge glow-up ... courtesy of Chris Appleton, AKA the Reinvention King, the man behind major A-list stars' most iconic hair moments.

Seemingly for the reunion show, Huda ditched her signature down-do for the first time ever -- rocking a sultry updo with bold, faux bangs that completely redefined her look.

Appleton -- known for pushing the limits of beauty transformations with stars such as Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, and Dua Lipa -- crafted the style to spotlight Huda's striking features ... and the results scream A-list energy.

Videos from the glam session show Appleton working his magic with his daughter Kitty-Blu in tow. The "Love Island USA" beauty also got her hands on an early copy of Chris' book, "Your Roots Don't Define You: Transform Your Life" a blueprint for turning pain from the past into the ultimate reinvention.

In the book, Appleton shares deeply personal stories, anonymous celeb client journeys, and hard-won lessons on bouncing back bigger and better. "This book is about more than just hair -- it's about transformation from the inside out," Chris says.