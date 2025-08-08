Celeb Hairstylist Chris Appleton Discusses Exploring His Mental Health In Memoir

My Memoir Helped Me Get To The Root Of My Trauma!!!

Chris Appleton’s plugging his new memoir, and he’s opening up to TMZ about how writing it helped him confront his own mental health struggles he's experienced throughout his career.

We caught up with the celebrity hairstylist in NYC on Thursday, and he tells us writing "Your Roots Don’t Define You" was a brutal ride ... because if he wasn’t real about his journey, how could he expect to help others with theirs?

Catch the full clip, because Chris says the book is for anyone who looks like they’ve got it all together on the outside but really don’t -- and that was him for years.

He goes on to break down the entire memoir-writing process, discuss the life lessons he's picked up, and also details how everyone he's written about has been super supportive. As you know, he's a hairstylist to the stars, including Kim Kardashian, J Lo and Dua Lipa.