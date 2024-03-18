Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Chris Appleton & New Boyfriend Splash Around for Shirtless Beach Date

CHRIS APPLETON BEACH DATE With New Boyfriend ... Splash Around in Ocean!!!

3/18/2024 9:11 AM PT
Chris Appleton & Federico Go Shirtless On Santa Monica Beach
Backgrid

Chris Appleton and his new man are kicking things up a notch as we officially head into spring -- hitting the beach together and showing off their toned bods ... water included!

The newly-divorced celeb hairstylist and his hunky boyfriend, Federico, hit up the beach along Santa Monica Sunday -- ringing in St. Patrick's Day by soaking up some sun and losing their shirts in the process.

Backgrid

Chris and Federico got into the water as well ... and yeah, it was pretty hot to see. And as if the dip in the ocean wasn't refreshing enough ... Chris grabbed a popsicle from a vendor along the beach for him and his date.

Backgrid

TMZ broke the news ... Chris and Federico have recently linked up and are casually dating on the heels of CA's divorce with Lukas Gage.

Chris' heart found exactly what it needed in Federico – a refreshing change of pace after the whirlwind with his ex-hubby. And with his friends giving Federico the seal of approval, sounds like this new chapter is off to a promising start.

Backgrid

As we reported ... Chris called it quits with "The White Lotus" star in November, just 6 months after their quickie Vegas wedding at the Little White Chapel officiated by Kim Kardashian.

Lukas Gage And Chris Appleton Together
Getty

Chris listed "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split.

