Chris Appleton & New Boyfriend Splash Around for Shirtless Beach Date

Chris Appleton and his new man are kicking things up a notch as we officially head into spring -- hitting the beach together and showing off their toned bods ... water included!

The newly-divorced celeb hairstylist and his hunky boyfriend, Federico, hit up the beach along Santa Monica Sunday -- ringing in St. Patrick's Day by soaking up some sun and losing their shirts in the process.

Chris and Federico got into the water as well ... and yeah, it was pretty hot to see. And as if the dip in the ocean wasn't refreshing enough ... Chris grabbed a popsicle from a vendor along the beach for him and his date.

TMZ broke the news ... Chris and Federico have recently linked up and are casually dating on the heels of CA's divorce with Lukas Gage.

Chris' heart found exactly what it needed in Federico – a refreshing change of pace after the whirlwind with his ex-hubby. And with his friends giving Federico the seal of approval, sounds like this new chapter is off to a promising start.

As we reported ... Chris called it quits with "The White Lotus" star in November, just 6 months after their quickie Vegas wedding at the Little White Chapel officiated by Kim Kardashian.