Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Lukas Gage Says 'Saltburn' Actor's Not His New Husband, Dating Himself

LUKAS GAGE 'SALTBURN' ACTOR NOT MY NEW HUBBY!!! I'm Just Dating ... Myself

3/10/2024 12:50 AM PT
I'M DATING ME !!!
TMZ.com

Lukas Gage definitely got people talking when he referred to fellow actor Archie Madekwe as his new husband -- but now, he's setting the record straight on where their bromance stands.

We got the "Euphoria" actor at LAX, and while he's quick to acknowledge the "Saltburn" star is a major hottie, he says they're categorically not dating -- and, at this stage anyway, they're just really good friends.

03/07/24
New Man, Who's This
BACKGRID

The clarification was necessary after their joint arrival at a Vanity Fair party this week ... where Lukas dubbed AM his new spouse when one of the paps grilled him about their status.

Archie Madekwe sub
Getty

As you can see in the clip, LG said, "Yes, this is my new husband" -- but his body language certainly suggested he was just joking around.

Lukas Gage And Chris Appleton Together
Launch Gallery
Lukas Gage And Chris Appleton Together Launch Gallery
Getty

It also looks like Lukas was poking fun at that speculation when we talked to him -- especially since his 6-month marriage to Chris Appleton just came to an end in November. Having already found himself a new hubby would have been quite the rebound!

But, it did seem like the 'White Lotus' star was giving love another shot, joining Hinge at the start of the year. However, the update on his dating app activity is they're just not his thing ... for now.

lukas gage hinge

Lukas says he's focused on finding himself, and happily dating himself. Preach!

He does have a celeb crush, though, which could get awkward for him ... since they're doing a bunch of media together. Check out the clip to see who's caught his eye.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later