Lukas Gage Says 'Saltburn' Actor's Not His New Husband, Dating Himself

Lukas Gage definitely got people talking when he referred to fellow actor Archie Madekwe as his new husband -- but now, he's setting the record straight on where their bromance stands.

We got the "Euphoria" actor at LAX, and while he's quick to acknowledge the "Saltburn" star is a major hottie, he says they're categorically not dating -- and, at this stage anyway, they're just really good friends.

The clarification was necessary after their joint arrival at a Vanity Fair party this week ... where Lukas dubbed AM his new spouse when one of the paps grilled him about their status.

As you can see in the clip, LG said, "Yes, this is my new husband" -- but his body language certainly suggested he was just joking around.

It also looks like Lukas was poking fun at that speculation when we talked to him -- especially since his 6-month marriage to Chris Appleton just came to an end in November. Having already found himself a new hubby would have been quite the rebound!

But, it did seem like the 'White Lotus' star was giving love another shot, joining Hinge at the start of the year. However, the update on his dating app activity is they're just not his thing ... for now.

Lukas says he's focused on finding himself, and happily dating himself. Preach!