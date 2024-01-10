Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Lukas Gage Wasn't Shading Estranged Husband Chris Appleton With Raya Dig

Lukas Gage Raya Dig Wasn't Shot at My Ex ... All Good With Chris!!!

1/10/2024 10:21 AM PT
Lukas Gage is clarifying some comments he made about a dating app ... telling us they shouldn't be perceived as a swipe at his estranged husband, Chris Appleton.

We got the "White Lotus" star Tuesday near DOGPOUND Gym in West Hollywood and our photog asked him if he was dissing Chris with his dig at Raya ... a private, membership-based social networking app.

Remember ... when we got Lukas last week -- after his Hinge profile had just popped up -- he told us he went with Hinge over Raya because he was looking for "real ones" and not "influencer" types.

Some took Lukas' words as a shot at his estranged husband ... seeing as Chris is a celeb hairstylist.

But, Lukas is pumping the brakes on that front ... telling us he wasn't throwing shade at Chris and everything is all good with his ex.

Seems Lukas is well aware of the scuttlebutt ... and he's setting the record straight.

Old news is old news!
