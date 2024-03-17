Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Chris Appleton Dating Normal, Harvard Grad Post-Lukas Gage Split

CHRIS APPLETON DATING HARVARD GRAD POST-DIVORCE New Fling Not Part Of the Biz!!!

3/17/2024 1:00 AM PT
Chris Appleton has moved on from his ex-hubby Lukas Gage ... and is now dating a new guy who has no ties to Hollywood.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... the celeb hairdresser, known famously for having Kim Kardashian as his client/BFF, is now casually dating a regular dude -- who happens to be a bona fide hottie -- named Frederico.

Chris Appleton on a date with a mystery man
The two were first photographed in public together during Oscars weekend at L.A.'s famous Chateau Marmont.

Chris Appleton on a date with a mystery man 2
Our sources tell us the pair hit it off after crossing paths through mutual friends about a month ago, and right now they're keeping things laid-back and just seeing where it takes them -- pretty much how everyone rolls when they're vibing with someone new.

We're told after Chris' split from Lukas, he was open to something completely different and this is a welcomed change he’s not dating someone in the Hollywood scene.

While it's unclear exactly what field Frederico works in, he's a smarty pants as we're told he's a graduate of Harvard ... so one can assume he has a pretty solid gig career-wise.

Chris is definitely feeling good about moving forward, and it sounds like Frederico's fitting right in with his crew -- we're told he's even met some of Chris' pals, who are giving him a thumbs up!

Lukas Gage Chris Appleton

As we reported ... Chris called it quits with Lukas in November, just 6 months after their quickie Vegas wedding at the Little White Chapel officiated by Kim K. Chris listed "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split. The couple did have a prenup.

I'M DATING ME !!!
Chris and Lukas are making moves post-split ... Lukas went all-in and hopped on Hinge in January to find new love -- but now he says he's all about dating himself.

It's all about self-love, right?

