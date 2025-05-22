Chris Appleton Shows Off Bulge on European Vacation in Cannes

Chris Appleton might be a killer hairstylist, but no one was looking at his mane when he hit the beach in France ... 'cause his abs drew a lot of eyes -- and, his tight Speedo even more!

The beauty influencer enjoyed a relaxing day on the beach in Cannes Thursday ... stripping down to a tiny white bikini bottom for a fun-filled day of surf, sand and sun.

Check out the pics ... Chris' barely-there garment clung to his skin -- revealing pretty much everything below the belt.

Appleton flexed his washboard abs while going for a swim -- dipping under the waves ... and sipping on a bottle of expensive-looking water while standing in the clear blue sea.

Appleton retreated to the beach to tan for a bit ... a good idea since Appleton routinely ditches the shirt -- and should do it even more often as spring gives way to summer.

He snapped a few selfies from his back ... a well-earned break after days of making sure his clients look their best at the popular French film festival.

Appleton's been posting to his social media regularly over the last few days ... including sharing a clip of Kim Kardashian's up-do, which he styled a few days ago.