Chrishell Stause & Chris Appleton Show Off Beach Bods in Mexico

Chrishell Stause is probably making Khloe Kardashian jealous on her latest tropical getaway ... because she's hanging out on a beach in Mexico with Chris Appleton, and he looks like a total stud.

The "Selling Sunset" star and the celebrity hairstylist linked up in Puerto Vallarta for some fun in the sun ... playing around in the sand and looking super hot.

Chrishell hopped on Chris' back for some piggyback action ... and he looks absolutely ripped.

Frankly, both look like they know their way around a gym workout.

Chris even grabbed a football at one point, and it looks like he did a little bit of snorkeling too.

The duo laughed and smiled ... and Chris helped Chrishell climb onto a massive rock, and held her hand as they played in the waves.

Khloe's definitely going to be liking these photos ... and probably wishing she was in Chrishell's shoes ... or should we say sandals.

As we reported ... Khloe admitted on "The Kardashians" that she has the hots for Chris and wants to bang him -- even though he's gay.