Chrishell Stause Returns to 'Selling Sunset,' Hasn't Filmed with Nicole Young

Chrishell Stause is back on "Selling Sunset" ... this despite saying she'd only film with Nicole Young again if the show forked over some serious dough.

Sources connected to the show tell TMZ ... Chrishell and Nicole are currently filming season 9 of the hit house-selling show after Chrishell said publicly in September that she wouldn't come back to the show if Nicole returned.

She later amended her statement ... saying in an interview she'd come back if the production team would "add a zero" to her check -- but, still it seemed unlikely the two would share the screen again.

And, so far they haven't ... with sources telling us they've yet to shoot a scene together for season 9.

We're told Nicole was already signed on to film season 9 before Chrishell said she wouldn't work with her again ... and -- though Chrishell tried to force producers into a "her or me" dilemma -- she quickly realized there wasn't a chance they'd dump Nicole.

Many believe that's why she softened her stance -- 'cause it was either work with Young again or walk off into the sunset instead of selling it.

Chrishell and Nicole's feud goes back several years ... beginning when Nicole joined the cast in season 6, and the two had a war of words over a past listing -- culminating in Chrishell accusing Nicole of being on drugs.

Ahead of the season 8 premiere in September, Stause called Young a "snake" and said she told a "disgusting lie" about her bestie -- later revealed by Chelsea Lazkani to be costar Emma Hernan. It's unclear what alleged lie she's referring to