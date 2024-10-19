Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

'Selling Sunset' Chelsea Lazkani's Estranged Husband Asks Judge to Legally End Marriage

'Selling Sunset' Chelsea Lazkani's Husband Asks Judge to End Marriage ... Can't Reach Settlement!!!

Chelsea Lazkani's estranged husband wants a judge to legally end their marriage ... saying the couple hasn't come to a divorce settlement, but he's ready to move on with his life.

Jeff Lazkani -- in the midst of a messy divorce with the "Selling Sunset" star -- filed a motion to officially terminate his union with Chelsea ... saying the two haven't been able to come to a settlement in the seven months since CL filed for divorce.

Lazkani says proceeding to bifurcate status will help streamline the divorce ... a case which can take many years to finalize.

Jeff adds he wants to focus on the kids and dividing assets up in the aftermath of the divorce.

As we told you ... Chelsea filed for divorce back in March -- citing irreconcilable differences. She didn't list an exact date of separation and neither did Jeff in his newest filing.

The two married back in August 2017 and share two children together ... Maddox, 5, and Melia, 3.

Chelsea asked for spousal support in her filing, but did not ask the court to terminate Jeff's ability to ask for the same. Chelsea also says the division of assets needs to be determined in court.

We've reached out to Chelsea about Jeff's filing ... so far, no word back.

