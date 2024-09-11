Jason Oppenheim Defends 'Selling Sunset' Costar Alanna Gold After Pioneertown Lie

Play video content TMZ.com

Jason Oppenheim confirms he was duped alongside "Selling Sunset" fans when newcomer Alanna Gold claimed she owned Pioneertown ... but he's already forgiven the realtor.

We caught up with the Oppenheim Group boss in Los Angeles, where he told TMZ that he had no clue the season 8 new addition didn't actually own the western town in Yucca Valley, California, like she claimed on the show.

Rather, he learned the truth when Pioneertown spoke out to dispute Alanna's false claim.

Jason is already backing his realtor in the aftermath of the scandal, defending AG didn't actually lie ... she just exaggerated her role in the community.

As TMZ previously reported ... Alanna has since apologized for stating on "Selling Sunset" that she owned Pioneertown. She clarified that she is an investor in the town, including a residence and a few properties.

She added ... "I want you to know that I did not mean any harm, I absolutely love Pioneertown and I simply got too excited talking about it."

This mea culpa appears to be enough for Jason ... who said Alanna wouldn't lose her spot in his prestigious brokerage -- or the Netflix show -- over the drama.

He noted ... "It's not gonna affect her job. I love her."

As for the other drama unfolding between his employees ... watch the vid, as Jason avoided weighing in on anything too serious.