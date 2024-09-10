'Selling Sunset's Alanna Gold Apologizes for Claim She Owns California Town

"Selling Sunset" newbie Alanna Gold has apologized to the tiny California community of Pioneertown ... after falsely claiming on the Netflix show's newest season she owned the place ... TMZ has learned.

In a note apologizing to the residents of Pioneertown, seen by TMZ, Alanna says she’s super sorry for the mix-up, admitting she definitely doesn’t own Pioneertown ... and definitely didn't mean any harm by making the claim.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Alanna clarified she got a bit carried away on the show because she’s just so in love with Pioneertown -- it’s where she had her first date with her husband, and they even tied the knot at the historic Soundstage.

She told us they wanted to become part of the community ... so they bought a home and some properties there, which is how the mix-up came about.

The apology came after Pioneertown officials called for it ... blasting her "baseless claims" on the Pioneertown Gazette’s IG. They said her falsehoods were a slap in the face to the town’s 78-year history and its generations of residents.

They made it clear Pioneertown is a mile-square census-designated community with over 400 residents, and is privately owned by more than 100 independent artists.