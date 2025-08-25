'Love Island USA' Champs Amaya and Bryan Hit Unfollow on IG Before Reunion

Looks like serious trouble is heating up ahead of the "Love Island USA" reunion -- this season's winners Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales have officially unfollowed each other on IG!

Yup, the reunion episode drops tonight, and the duo is fueling split rumors with the IG unfollow. For what it's worth, they last posted each other on August 14.

TMZ also caught Amaya and Bryan out and about on the 14th, and they said the reunion -- filmed on the 12th -- was great. Interestingly, they teased that fans would see their strong connection on screen. 🤔

The unfollow indicates something went down between them after the reunion ... or perhaps they're just doing it to promote the episode.

Adding fuel to the drama, fourth-place runner-ups Iris Kendall and Pepe Garcia have also unfollowed each other on IG. Iris appears to have unfollowed several fan accounts for the pair, and her sister has hit unfollow on Pepe, too!

We reached out to a rep for Iris -- not shockingly, they're not saying a word before the reunion.