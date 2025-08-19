JaNa Craig Gets Cozy With Rapper Key Glock, Shares Advice With Amaya and Bryan

Might Be Finding Love in Reality, Not On TV ...

JaNa Craig might have found a new man far from the "Love Island" villa ... 'cause she was getting very cozy with rapper Key Glock in New York City!

We caught up with the reality television star Tuesday ... and, she was all over the hip hop star -- sharing lots of giggling, hand-holding and loving glimpses between them.

Craig insists they're not dating ... claiming they're just two pals -- though, as our photog points out, Craig's wearing a pretty sexy date night outfit!

Of course, Craig just recently split from her longtime partner Kenny who she met while on "Love Island" Season 6.

The relationship came to a bitter end last month ... and, while Craig ended the relationship, we're told she was devastated at the prospect of the split.

We also talked to JaNa about any advice she might have for Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales, who recently won the 7th season of the show ... and, she says it's possible to find love on reality television even if it didn't result in happily ever after for her.