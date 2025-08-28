'Love Island' Star Pepe Garcia Denies Cheating on Iris, Confirms Breakup

Play video content TMZ.com

Pepe Garcia and Iris Kendall left their love back on the island it seems ... 'cause the two are through -- although, he says he didn't cheat like the internet's suggesting.

We caught up with the "Love Island USA" star in Beverly Hills on Thursday ... and, we had to ask him about his relationship status after he and Iris finished fourth in the most recent season of the show.

Pepe says breakups are tough -- especially when all of show's fans have their eyes on you ... but, it's just the way this cookie crumbled it seems.

Then, Pepe straight up shoots down any rumors that he stepped out on Iris ... telling us there's no truth to the speculation.

Garcia says he doesn't care what the internet or anyone he doesn't know thinks about him ... which is for the best, since his comments are full of haters going throwing shade.

As for his future plans ... it sounds like Pepe's got an upcoming collaboration with Justin Bieber -- though perhaps not one you might expect! Watch the clip all the way through to hear about it.

Play video content TMZ.com

BTW ... we just asked Pepe about his relationship earlier this month -- and, he gave us a much more positive update on his relationship. So sounds like things soured in the last couple weeks.