'Love Island USA's Amaya Announces Split From Bryan

Reports of trouble in paradise for "Love Island USA" champs Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales were clearly true ... the winners just confirmed their breakup on social media.

Check it out ... Amaya took to her Instagram Story Wednesday, where she shared she and her costar are "no longer together."

Per AE, she and Bryan realized they were on "two different journeys" after leaving the villa ... resulting in the split.

She continued ... "Our visions didn't align and relationships are supposed to be a team sport. You don't have to drink the whole sea to know it's salty."

While this reads like a dig at Bryan, Amaya assured fans that is was "all love" between herself and her ex ... and noted she didn't want her followers to spread any hate or negativity Bryan's way.

This update comes days after breakup rumors first started swirling, as Amaya and Bryan noticably unfollowed each other ahead of the Season 7 reunion on Peacock.

The reunion sit-down wasn't all good vibes, as Bryan addressed a viral video of him partying with other women. Amaya stood by her man, at the time ... though, things have clearly changed since then.

The twosome was still together when the reunion taped on the 12th ... meaning Amaya and Bryan headed to splits-villa in the last couple weeks.

Amaya and Bryan were fan favorites from the hit season, winning the big grand prize of $100K and love when the season finale aired on July 13.