'Love Island' Star Pepe Garcia Says Dating Has Been Tough Since Show
'Love Island' Pepe Garcia I'm Struggling To Find Love Off The Island!!!
Pepe Garcia’s keepin’ it real ... fresh off "Love Island" fame, he tells us dating hasn’t exactly been a breeze ... in fact, he admits he’s actually struggling to find love out here!
We bumped into the reality hunk outside L.A.’s celeb-fave spot Via Alloro on Thursday ... and he admitted it’s been a rollercoaster since the villa days -- but at the end of it all, he’s just focused on finding the one.
Catch the full clip ... Pepe also dishes on whether he’d jump back into reality TV for love -- and drops a little tease about something big on the horizon.
But we had to rewind a bit -- asking if he’s still cool with pal TJ Palma after that whole Iris Kendall drama. At first, Pepe kept it coy ... saying he only stays in touch with a select few from the cast.
But when we pressed him directly about TJ ... let’s just say, you’ll wanna catch his answer for yourself!