'Love Island USA's Iris Kendall Debuts TJ Palma Romance After Pepe Split

"Love Island USA" star Iris Kendall has pulled costar TJ Palma for more than a chat ... the exes have seemingly reconnected weeks after their season came to a close.

Here's the skinny ... Iris and TJ were coupled up at one point during Season 7, but their romance came to an end when TJ was eliminated partway through filming.

Iris moved on with Pepe Garcia-Gonzalez, with the couple landing in 4th place in the finale ... but were over by the time the reunion episode dropped -- which we confirmed a couple weeks back.

Yet, Iris wasn't heartbroken for long, stepping out with TJ on Monday for a show during New York Fashion Week.

Check the pic ... Iris and TJ held onto each other while walking in, wearing black-and-white complementary outfits. Iris put her summer tan on display in an all-white ensemble, wearing itty-bitty briefs for bottoms and a matching cropped blazer -- with nothing underneath.

TJ also stood out in a smart, sparkling suit ... looking cool as can be for the outing in the Big Apple.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The date night seemingly wasn't just for the cameras, either ... the twosome hinted at their growing affection on Instagram with a number of loved-up snaps -- taken after a red-hot outfit change by Iris.

Iris and TJ didn't elaborate on their relationship status, but did drop a heart envelope emoji.

The duo's 'Love Island' costar Amaya Espinal showed love for the update, however ... calling the pair her "kids' future godparents."