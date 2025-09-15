'Love Island USA's Jeremiah Dishes on Huda Situation Weeks After Reunion

Play video content TMZ.com

Jeremiah Brown is not looking for a hot new bombshell to enter his villa ... especially after his drama with Huda Mustafa on "Love Island USA."

We caught up with the reality star outside the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles Sunday, where he revealed where he stands with his former flame ... and whether he's open to dating again.

Check it out ... Jeremiah made it clear he and Huda were cool in the aftermath of the dramatic reunion, where they talked at length about their volatile relationship. Yet, as Jeremiah told us, this relationship baggage was left behind in the villa, as he and his ex are "good" ... for now.

He also noted the greater Season 7 cast is getting along pretty well, too.

Though, Jeremiah said he wasn't focusing on love these days. Instead, he's choosing to focus on work, including his upcoming appearance at a book club in New York.

While Jeremiah confessed he checks all his DMs, he noted he won't be engaging with any flirty messages.

He added ... "I'm busy. You know, I'm grinding!!!"