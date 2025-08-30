Huda Mustafa's Hottest Shots For Her 25th Birthday

You Can Pull Us For A Chat Anytime ...

Huda Mustafa brings the heat no matter where she goes ... whether in the 'Love Island' villa or lounging by the pool in these hot shots!

The reality TV turned 25 on Saturday ... and, we've put together her best looking photos for you to peruse.

Mustafa's always looked ready for TV ... stunning in a tiny red bikini in these promotional pics taken for the show.

However, Huda can rock a black dress as well as she can rock a bikini ... strutting the red carpet in this revealing black mesh ensemble.

Huda didn't quite win this past season of "Love Island USA" ... dropping out of the competition during the finale because she wasn't quite sure her partner, Chris Seeley, was the one for her.

It was a huge moment for Huda ... who says she and Chris are trying to be friends -- though it must be hard for him to see what he lost when it comes to her hot pics.