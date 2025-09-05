'Love Island' Star Huda Mustafa Breaks Down Eagles' Tush Push In NFL Segment

A new bombshell has entered the NFL universe -- "Love Island: USA" star Huda Mustafa made a surprise appearance during the league's season-opening broadcast on Thursday ... getting her name called to break down the Eagles' famous "Tush Push."

NBC enlisted Huda for a segment on the subject prior to Philadelphia's matchup with the Dallas Cowboys ... going into detail on how it was almost banned this offseason before mocking those who complained about it.

NFL tush push commercial with Huda from Love Island 💀 pic.twitter.com/wS3vASfjgg — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) September 4, 2025 @LakeShowYo

She made a reference to one of her viral moments from the dating show in the process ... saying she's "no football expert, only a mami."

"But I know a good tush when I see one," she added.

In case you forgot ... the play Philadelphia has mastered was almost forbidden this offseason -- it was two team votes from being barred.

While a small group of people did not care for her appearance, others loved the shine she was getting on the NFL's opening night.

The tush push made a couple of appearances last night ... and it wasn't just the offense getting in on the fun, as the Eagles defense used it as a celebration after forcing a fumble.

The #Eagles defense did a tush-push celebration after forcing a fumble.



Well done 😂 pic.twitter.com/3oEGtQ1a1o — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 5, 2025 @MySportsUpdate

But seems like if the NFL needs a tush push expert this season ... Huda is more than ready to lend a hand!!