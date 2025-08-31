'Love Island's Taylor Williams Injured After Getting Thrown Off Horse

"Love Island USA" alum Taylor Williams had a scary night at the rodeo after being thrown off his horse in front of a packed crowd.

The 24-year-old reality star was competing Friday at the Arizona Invitational Black Rodeo in Scottsdale when his horse stumbled into another animal, sending them both tumbling.

Social media footage shows the shocking moment Taylor’s horse went down hard and the Oklahoma native appeared trapped under the animal as it rolled.

For several tense moments, Williams laid motionless on the ground until officials rushed in to help.

Despite the brutal fall, the Islander kept his spirits high by updating fans on Instagram writing, “Was in a horse accident last night but I’m still pulling up tonight injured and all! It’s my brother’s bday [you know] we still turnt!” He added, “Preciate all the love! I’m all good.”