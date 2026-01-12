'TMZ After Dark' Double Trouble Hosted by 'Love Island,' 'Love & Hip Hop' Stars

Play video content TMZ.com

2026 is already popping off, and we’re calling it now -- "TMZ After Dark" is the hottest party in town, doubling the chaos this past weekend and going absolutely wild!

"Love Island" S7 stars Charlie Georgio and Austin Shepard ran Friday night, while "Love & Hip Hop"’s Nikki Mudarris held it down Saturday ... and both nights brought nonstop energy from start to finish.

The Love Islanders brought villa-level chaos Friday night ... kicking things off at The Burgundy Room before rolling into Saddle Ranch for surprise quesadillas and watermelon shots!

Saturday went even harder -- Nikki and Neo Da Matrix hit Power House, kept it moving at Beaches WeHo, then shut it all the way down at Saddle Ranch ... where Nikki hopped on the bull and turned the night into an instant classic.