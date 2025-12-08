'TMZ After Dark' Turns Into Rave Bus for Wild Night in Hollywood

Play video content TMZ.com

Our "TMZ After Dark" tour took things up a notch this weekend ... with our first-ever rave bus!!!

TMZ partnered with The LA Raver for a wild night on our "TMZ After Dark" tour bus ... members of the Los Angeles raver community piled on our bus to do their thing ... dancing to rave music from two DJs ... all fueled by Monster Energy!

DJ Palina La Diva and DJ XVIRAD hopped on the 1s and 2s and kept the party going as the bus made stops at Hollywood hot spots ... the rave first went to Rainbow Bar & Grill, where we had a dance party in a private room, plus free shots.

The rave continued on the way to Beaches Tropicana, where we took shots from a ski and danced with a hot Santa!!!

Rolling along, the rave hit up Pattern Bar in Downtown L.A. ... the ravers all got free drink tickets from the rave-themed bar decked out with Christmas decorations ... and then it was on to the main rave, at a super amazing underground location, where our ravers partied their faces off until 5:30 AM, with DJs Palina La Diva and XVIRAD headlining.

If raves aren't your thing, don't sweat it ... the Friday 'After Dark' tour turned into the Twerk Bus ... with "Real Chance at Love" star Cali Luv twerking up a storm with her model bestie, "Wild 'N Out" star Rosa Acosta.

We had another 'After Dark' bus go out in Hollywood before the rave bus Saturday night, and it was hosted by comedian Daphnique Springs ... she had everyone laughing and had us thinking we need to start a comedy bus.