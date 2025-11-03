'TMZ After Dark' Tour Hosted by 'Selling Sunset' Cast on Halloween Weekend

Play video content TMZ.com

We scored some prime real estate on our "TMZ After Dark" Tour ... the "Selling Sunset" crew hopped on board, and they brought the glitz, the gossip, and some monster drama to light up Hollywood!

If you thought Mary Bonnet, Bre Tiesi, Amanza Smith and Sandra Vergara would be wiped out from filming the explosive current season, think again ... 'cause the crew was all smiles, keeping the crowd hyped as they rolled through the L.A. streets fueled by Monster Energy this Halloween weekend.

Watch the video ... Mary, dressed as Harley Quinn, cheekily told us even more "Selling Sunset" secrets -- catch Season 9 airing on Netflix right now -- proving we’re the hottest ticket in town!

Mary and Bre spill the tea on the workplace — and get this — they swear there’s zero drama on the job!

Thankfully for the girls, there was no Nicole in sight -- only our fun-loving ticket-snaggers, making it a positive, high-energy vibe ... with the party only getting wilder when the crew hit the bars.