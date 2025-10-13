Eric Bellinger Celebrates Signing With Capitol Records on 'TMZ After Dark x Monster'

Play video content TMZ.com

Eric Bellinger just dropped big news ... and of course he celebrated it by turning up at the "TMZ After Dark" tour, Monster Energy in hand, keeping the party fully charged!

Check this out ... the singer/songwriter was riding high on our party bus Saturday night, with extra reason to pop bottles -- he just inked a deal with Capitol Records!!! 🥳

Eric’s big career move had the whole crowd lit, dancing like crazy ... the bus was packed shoulder to shoulder, and even folks in the next rides over were trying to catch the vibe.