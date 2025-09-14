Hazel-E Directs Fans on Where to Get a BBL on 'TMZ After Dark' Tour

Play video content TMZ.com

Hazel-E isn't a doctor ... but, she's got a good one if you're looking to enhance your booty -- and, she's ready to hook you up on our "TMZ After Dark" tour!

The reality television star jumped on our tour bus ... partying with our riders as they hit up some of the hottest spots in Hollywood Saturday night.

Hazel takes shots ... giving a NSFW toast before our riders conquer the bull at Saddle Ranch.

Between rapping and twerking on the bus, Hazel also showed fans where she got her Brazilian Butt Lift ... revealing her doctor's name and pointing out where he's located -- in case anyone's looking to follow her example.

Play video content TMZ.com

Hazel-E also got real with us about having to read her song lyrics -- including the famous "Pop My Butt" -- to photos of Black leaders on the show "Iyanla, Fix My Life" ... and, she's not holding back on Iyanla Vanzant.

Vanzant singled Hazel-E out in her opinion ... 'cause she's not the only one with risque lyrics -- and, she thinks hers are tame when compared to what some others put out there.

Hazel-E also talks about a possible career move ... 'cause she's looking to make a move to streaming in the near future.