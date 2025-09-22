Ray J, Nia Dorsey & More Celebrate Crumbl's Birthday With 'TMZ After Dark'

Play video content TMZ.com

The "TMZ After Dark Tour" took over Hollywood again this weekend with some hot hosts ... and for the first time ever, sweet treats!

Check out our footage from the tours from Friday and Saturday ... model and reality star Nia Dorsey, singer Ray J and rapper Hazel E each hosted a round and had the crowd ready to party ... while DJs MoonRockk, Myles P and A-Tron kept the vibes going with their A-list sets.

Some of our tour guests even got to see Jonathan Majors when we pulled up next to him on the road ... and he gave the tour his stamp of approval.

But, that wasn't the sweetest treat of the night ... this weekend's guests were treated to a goody bag of delicious desserts from Crumbl, which is celebrating 8 years of iconic cookies, cakes and more this year!

It looks like everyone on board approved -- and even sang happy birthday to Crumbl -- as they dove into some mouth-watering desserts. And, get this ... Ray J even told everyone he goes to Crumbl for a cookie every time he feels sad!

Aside from Crumbl, TMZ and guests stopped at some iconic bars in Hollywood, including Frolic Room, Saddle Ranch, Rainbow Room, Bar Next Door, Scum & Villainy, Burgundy Room ... and Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz and Lisa Vanderpump's place, TomTom!