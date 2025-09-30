Justina Valentine Freestyles, Turns It Up On 'TMZ After Dark' Tour
'TMZ After Dark' Tour Bangers On The Bus Justina Valentine Turns Up!!!
Published
If you needed another reason to hop on our "TMZ After Dark" tour (and trust, we’ve got plenty) -- Justina Valentine gave the ultimate sales pitch by turning the weekend into a full-blown rager!
The 'Wild N Out' rapper totally owned the crowd ... freestyling wild about everyone on the party bus -- like a private concert on wheels.
Check out the full vid ... Justina even dropped a bar about Ray J, who made a special -- and shirtless -- guest appearance during this night out in Hollywood.
As you can see, it’s a nonstop vibe -- everyone’s chillin’, groovin’, and keeping the night alive. Wanna get in on it? Snag tickets for next weekend while they’re still up for grabs!