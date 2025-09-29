Chanel West Coast Points Out 'Haunted' Former Residence on 'TMZ After Dark' Tour

Play video content TMZ.com

Chanel West Coast and Ray J seemed ready to gather round a campfire this weekend ... 'cause he gobbled up snacks, and she told ghost stories on our "TMZ After Dark Tour."

The two stars hosted the Hollywood tour on Friday and Saturday nights, respectively ... and, Chanel got the group into spooky season early when they drove past her old apartment building in the City of Angels.

Chanel swears it's haunted ... and, she got out of there as quick as she could back in the day!

Play video content TMZ.com

While riders got the usual fun-filled tour -- with drinks, dancing and good vibes all around -- they also stopped by Crumbl ... a popular dessert shop that celebrated its eighth birthday this month!

Ray J hopped off the bus to get his cookies from the national chain -- which boasts more than 1,100 locations -- and he tried out the Milk Chocolate Chip Cookie, the Original Pink Sugar Cookie, and the Cornbread Cookie off the Secret Menu ... and he crushed these cookies FAST!

Here one minute and gone the next ... and, don't forget ... there's a weekly rotating menu of classic fan favorites and delightful new concoctions!