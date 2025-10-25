Eli Roth Hosts TMZ's 'After Dark' Tour on Same Day New Movie 'Dream Eater' Comes Out

Play video content TMZ.com

Eli Roth hosting the TMZ "After Dark" tour might sound like a dream ... but, it really happened Friday -- on the same day his new movie opened in theaters.

The director and actor jumped on the bus to show fans around Los Angeles ... and, gave them an inside scoop on "Dream Eater" -- by far the scariest movie of the year -- which Roth also happened to produce.

It's a found footage flick -- think "Paranormal Activity" and "The Blair Witch Project" -- that touches on sleepwalking ... which Roth says he can kinda relate to since he used to get horrible sleep paralysis and night terrors.

It sounds like Roth's dealt with a lot of horror movies come to life BTW ... 'cause he told our audience on the bus about the haunted apartment he lived in while making "Cabin Fever" during the early 2000s.

The bus passed the Chateau Marmont -- which some say is haunted ... though Roth joked it's really only haunted by a bunch of out of work Hollywood types.

Eli seemed impressed at how rowdy our guests get ... partying the night away at popular L.A. hotspots while knocking back a drink or two. If they need a bit to eat, Roth recommend In-N-Out ... and, he's got a great Russell Crowe story about the fast food chain ya gotta hear to believe.

Roth is just one of many stars who have hosted the TMZ "After Dark" tour ... with big-time celebs like Ray J, Chanel West Coast, 'Bachelor' Grant Ellis and more rocking the bus.

We recently spoke to rapper Kid Ink who said he's down to host, too ... so ya never know which of your favorite celebs might want to take over duties.