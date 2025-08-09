Eli Roth Hits Horror High Note, 'The Piano Killer' Trailer Drops Soon

Horror auteur Eli Roth's latest project will strike a chord with fans of murder, because it's a trailer for a movie about a killer who uses pianos to make people B-flat.

Okay, "The Piano Killer" isn't a real movie (yet), but the trailer will play in theaters exclusively before screenings of "Jimmy and Stiggs," the first movie from Roth's media company The Horror Section, that opens in theaters Friday, August 15.

"J&S" is an insane, over-the-top alien invasion splatter flick, which Roth describes as "'Evil Dead' if it starred Cheech and Chong." And it's the only place you can see "The Piano Killer" trailer theatrically (along with another mystery fake trailer), which by our account, contains the most realistic depiction of piano murder ever committed to film.

Play video content The Horror Section