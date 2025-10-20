Horror Director Eli Roth Plugs Terrifying New Sleepwalking Horror Movie

Play video content TMZ.com

Eli Roth is on cloud nine with his new horror flick "Dream Eater" ... calling it a dream come true as his twisted sleepwalking nightmare finally stalks its way into theaters this week.

The horror king himself hit up "TMZ Live" Monday ... telling us the movie's plot was so nightmarish, actors flat-out admitted the script was too intense, forcing the directors to roll up their sleeves and play the parts themselves!

Eli went all in on just how groundbreaking "Dream Eater" really is … bragging the whole thing only cost $40k to make -- and saying it’s proof a low-budget, must-see mashup like this could flip Hollywood on its head.



With folks needing a killer reason to hit theaters these days, the horror vet swears "Dream Eater" is IT -- teasing a pulse-pounder packed with enough shocks to jolt adrenaline straight through your veins!