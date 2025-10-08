Zak Bagans Removes Glass Case for Ed Gein's Cursed Cauldron

Zak Bagans is cranking the scare meter wide open this spooky season ... the "Ghost Adventures" host just pulled the protective glass off one of his creepiest keeps ... Ed Gein’s real-life cauldron.

With Ryan Murphy’s "Monster: The Ed Gein Story" stirring buzz, Zak’s tossing in his own nightmare fuel ... unveiling the cauldron that once held human blood and entrails in Gein’s barn. For October only, fans can eyeball it sans glass ... but there’s one hell of a catch.

Zak’s making it crystal clear -- this cauldron’s cursed AF and that's why he's kept it locked behind glass for 8 years -- and now that it’s out, touch it at your own risk. His crew’s even on standby to clock any freaky paranormal activity. He says he is not removing the glass to put people in danger, but as a way to let guests get a closer look at it.

Definitely one for the brave (or the reckless) ... locals swear anyone who touched the cauldron met a grim fate, and a psychic once claimed Gein’s spirit is still glued to it. Not exactly comforting ... considering he’s the real-life ghoul who inspired "Psycho" and "Texas Chainsaw Massacre."

Zak dropped $2,800 at an auction back in 2015 for the 25-gallon cauldron and did a film with Eli Roth called "The Devil's Cauldron" about it for his 'Haunted Museum' series on HBO MAX.