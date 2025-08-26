Zak Bagans Spooked by Alleged Trespasser at His Las Vegas Home

Zak Bagans reportedly had an unwanted visitor at his Las Vegas residence ... and we're not talking about one of the paranormal kind.

The "Ghost Adventures" star tells TMZ ... he filed a report with cops claiming a woman went through two security gates and an armed security checkpoint in his neighborhood and attempted to gain access to his home in Sin City.

He tells us the woman tried opening his door, which triggered an alarm sensor ... prompting his house keeper who was inside the home to call security. Security then responded to the scene on August 16.

Play video content

The police report says the unidentified woman told security she'd been speaking with the paranormal expert for more than three years, and she claimed he'd scammed her out of hundreds of thousands of dollars -- Zak says that's all B.S.

We're told Zak wasn't home at the time of the distressing incident, but his assistant was there to pick something up ... and saw the whole thing go down.

According to police report, the woman denied trying to enter Zak's home, claiming she only rang the doorbell.

Cops say the woman drove away in her vehicle after security took photos of her and informed her she was trespassing on private property. The report also notes Zak's assistant said the woman was allegedly spotted at Zak's museum in Vegas prior to the uninvited visit.

Zak tells us he is shaken up by the drama, and was reportedly worried about the woman having a firearm in her bag. He believes this incident -- and other unusual activity at his museum -- may be tied to some supernatural influence.

He tells us he recently brought home a piece of art, titled "Artemis Fractal," painted by Bill Stoneham -- who famously painted the "most haunted painting in the world." Zak says he'd placed the painting in his house just an hour before the woman showed up.

Zak says he decided to move it to his museum ... and in the last week, Zak says, multiple museum visitors have fainted, found themselves with bruises and scratches, and experienced crying spells.

Zak says he is now considering having the museum blessed and exorcised.

Play video content