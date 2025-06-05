'Ghost Adventures' Wife Victoria Goodwin Sentenced For Plotting Aaron's Murder

"Ghost Adventures" star Aaron Goodwin’s wife just got her fate sealed -- she’s been officially sentenced for plotting to have him murdered.

Victoria Goodwin’s been sentenced to a minimum of 3 years to 7.5 years in a Nevada prison, with 92 days of time already served knocked off the clock. This all comes after she copped a plea deal to dodge a full-blown murder-for-hire trial.

Thursday’s emotional courtroom showdown had Victoria apologizing directly to Aaron for the chaos, heartbreak, and danger she put him through ... swearing she’ll never forgive herself for the "stupid" choices that got her here.

Aaron broke down while reliving the nightmare -- saying Victoria’s twisted murder-for-hire plot shattered his trust, destroyed his peace, and left him living with armed security. He told the judge he’ll never truly feel safe ... no matter how long she’s locked up.

As we first told you ... Victoria pled guilty back in April to conspiracy to commit murder -- after allegedly plotting to have Aaron killed, complete with disturbing play-by-play updates, per prosecutors.

According to court docs, she struck a deal -- admitting to the conspiracy charge so prosecutors would drop the solicitation to commit murder count.

TMZ broke the story ... Victoria was busted in March after cops say she was messaging Florida inmate Grant Amato, plotting Aaron’s murder -- even giving him filming details for a "Ghost Adventures" shoot with Zak Bagans.