'Ghost Adventures' Wife Victoria Goodwin Pleads Guilty to Plotting Aaron's Murder

"Ghost Adventures" star Aaron Goodwin's wife won't be haunting him ... in a court of law, at least -- she's struck a plea deal to avoid a lengthy murder-for-hire trial, and shorten her sentence.

Victoria Goodwin filed docs, obtained by TMZ, informing the judge in Clark County, Nevada, she intends to plead guilty to one of the 2 counts she was facing for allegedly plotting to kill her famous husband.

According to the docs, Goodwin says she's copping to conspiracy to commit murder, and in exchange prosecutors will drop the charge of solicitation to commit murder. Additionally, prosecutors have agreed to make no recommendation to the judge on Goodwin's sentence.

TMZ broke the story ... Goodwin was busted last month after cops say they caught her messaging Florida inmate, Grant Amato about killing Aaron. In one message, she said, "Am I a bad person? Because I chose to end his existence. Not divorce."

She also provided details of where and when Aaron would be filming a "Ghost Adventures" episode with Zak Bagans in California.

Nevada statute calls for her to get anywhere from 2 to 10 years in prison, and the judge will determine her exact sentence. She could also be fined up to $5,000.