Aaron Goodwin Files for Divorce From Wife After Murder-for-Hire Arrest

Aaron Goodwin's officially filed to divorce his wife ... not exactly a shock since cops arrested her for allegedly trying to hire someone to kill him.

The "Ghost Adventures" star filed the document Wednesday in Nevada ... asking the court not to award anyone alimony in the case while also requesting to be paid back for attorney's fees.

In light of what's going on, there's really no mystery about the divorce filing ... though it does say Aaron and his estranged wife Victoria's "views, tastes, likes and dislikes" have "become incompatible to the extent that it has become impossible for them to live together as husband and wife."

We broke the story ... Victoria was arrested last week after cops say she messaged a Florida inmate about killing her husband.

She and the inmate -- Grant Amato -- are alleged to have put aside $11K to pay someone to kill Aaron ... who we later learned found out about the shocking news on the set of "Ghost Adventures" while cameras were rolling.

Victoria has denied she ever really wanted her husband killed ... claiming she thought the money was for cell phones. Amato is currently serving time in prison for killing his mother, father and brother.

