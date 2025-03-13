'Ghost Adventures' Star Was Filming When Cops Told Him of Wife's Murder Plot

Aaron Goodwin and the "Ghost Adventures" crew were on a shoot when cops called to tell him his wife allegedly tried to have him killed ... and, cameras caught the dramatic moment.

Production sources tell TMZ ... the 'GA' squad was filming a lockdown investigation for the show last week in L.A., when cops called to inform Goodwin that his wife, Victoria, had been arrested in connection to an alleged murder-for-hire plot.

Our sources say Goodwin took the call on camera ... so the team behind the show has the shocking moment on video -- though it will not appear on the new season of "Ghost Adventures" which premieres next month.

We're told the episode will broadcast in a future season ... but, a decision hasn't been made yet on whether or not to include the phone call.

Zak Bagans is in charge of all creative, our sources say ... but, when it comes to this particular moment, he's going to speak to the network before putting together a final cut.

As we told you ... Victoria Goodwin was arrested last week and booked on solicitation to commit murder and conspiracy to commit murder charges. Cops say she was messaging with a Florida inmate about getting out of her marriage with Aaron when she allegedly sent the message "Am I a bad person? Because I chose to end his existence. Not divorce."

Play video content TMZ.com

Cops say Victoria and the inmate -- Grant Amato -- earmarked a little more than $11K to pay for the hit. The alleged plot was discovered when cops found the inmate's contraband phone.

BTW ... Amato is serving time for killing his mother, father and brother. Victoria has denied wanting her husband killed.