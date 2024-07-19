'Ghost' Captured in Ring Video, Floats in Front of House Where Woman Died

Play video content TMZ.com

Believers in the paranormal may flip over this ... a purported ghost captured in Ring camera footage -- and the spot is said to be pretty spooky.

Check it out ... a floating specter floating in front of a home in Bellflower, California -- where a woman reportedly died of cancer. For those unfamiliar with the area, Bellflower is a stone's throw from Long Beach -- where the notoriously haunted Queen Mary ocean liner is docked.

For the non-believers out there, we've confirmed a lady did, in fact, die at that address earlier this year ... so, the story is checking out.

As for the footage ... We're told the eerie incident took place Monday.

Of course, this isn't the first time something potentially paranormal has been caught on camera. Take the alleged UFO from May ... where a flying saucer-of-sorts was spotted during the Blue Angels demonstration in Long Island, NY.

Another time in April, someone filmed a UFO from her plane window as she left LaGuardia Airport in NYC.

Not to mention, last year, "Ghost Adventures" host Zak Bagans told us all about his cohost, Jay Wasley's real-life run-in with a paranormal figure while road-tripping through the Nevada desert.