Dog-Walking Couple Sees Demonic Figure Scurry Across Path, Caught on Video

A dog-walking couple says they bumped into something pretty terrifying -- a creepy-looking figure crossed right in front of them in the dark, and although they caught it on camera, they have no clue what the thing is.

Hannah and Dave Rowett were strolling with their pups through Clumber Park in Nottinghamshire, England this month when they nearly bumped into the shadowy creature ... you can see it seemingly appear out of thin air, and cross their path before disappearing.

The couple posted the spooky clip on Facebook, where it's gotten some serious buzz ... and people are torn as to whether or not this thing is legit, or just a well-edited video.

Dave even referred to himself as a skeptic of ghosts ... but says this encounter made him a believer.

FYI -- Clumber Park is supposedly haunted by a spirit called "Grey Lady" ... known as a woman in a long coat, often described as a demon, crawling on her long limbs -- which lines up pretty well with the hunched-over thing seen in the clip.

Word of advice for the Rowett's -- there's gotta be another park to walk your dogs!!!