Zak Bagans Shows Off Haunted Ghost Doll Mysteriously Falling Off Shelf
11/16/2022 12:20 AM PT
Zak Bagans has a ton of ghost stories, and believes he's caught the latest one on camera ... an allegedly haunted doll tumbling off a shelf in a room with a creepy track record.
Zak tells TMZ ... the spooky moment went down Monday morning inside his haunted museum in Vegas. He says, as soon as a tour group passed by the doll room ... one of the dolls flew off the shelf, tumbling to the ground.
What's creepier, he says it rolls over -- without anyone touching it -- after a few moments on the ground. The only explanation in Zak's eyes ... there's some scary business going down!
The "Ghost Adventures" star is no stranger to these haunting situations. He tells us, he's had a similar moment back in 2019 when a different doll randomly fell off the shelf.
One time he says a female voice was heard from the doll's closet saying "stop it" to a photog a few years ago ... when he was alone in the museum, taking photos of the dolls.
Apparently, the doll room was originally a secret room for a prominent guy in Las Vegas named Cyril Wengert. He built the home in 1938. Zak says, now the room is the go-to place for all haunted dolls ... including the ones people send because they are too afraid to sleep with them.
Unlike back in the day ... there's new technology to capture these moments. And, Zak is ready for whatever is coming his way!!