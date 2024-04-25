Woman Claims to Have Filmed Possible UFO From Airplane Above NYC

Play video content Michelle Reyes/NewsNation

A UFO seems to have been caught on camera whizzing across the sky above NYC -- at least if you buy what this woman is selling ... which amounts to a nanosecond of proof.

Michelle Reyes was recently flying over LaGuardia Airport and filming the landscape outside her window -- when she captured something zip across the sky at lightning-quick speed ... which, when slowed down, certainly looks like something out of this world.

Watch ... a dark, cylinder object flies by Michelle's plane window as she films the city's skyline. And, according to Michelle, she isn't the only passenger to spot the possible UFO.

Michelle went on NewsNation, revealing everything she knows about the odd occurrence. Per the passenger, she alerted the FAA to what she filmed ... but has yet to hear back from them.

Michelle said she had her dad -- a former member of the Navy -- take a look at the video, too ... and he was equally baffled. Although, he theorized the object was simply a drone ... but noted it was unusually close to the aircraft.

UFO expert Ben Hansen joined Michelle on NewsNation ... where he said there's no reason to believe this incident is a hoax.

This sighting feels eerily similar to the one from 2020 ... where a Long Beach, CA resident filmed a UFO-like object bolting across the sky. At the time, the photog told us the footage wasn't doctored in any way ... but again it could've easily been a drone.

Still, don't get too excited by this footage ... as the Pentagon released a study in March, in which they took a closer look at alleged UFO sightings -- and found no evidence of aliens or extraterrestrial intelligence.