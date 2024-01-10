UFO Whistleblower David Grusch Reveals Aftermath of Bombshell Testimony

Play video content

UFO whistleblower David Grusch is speaking out about the smear campaign used to discredit the allegations he made before Congress in his landmark July 2023 hearing ... part of our 3-part event, "TMZ Presents: UFO Revolution."

Grusch tells filmmaker and journalist Jeremy Corbell that despite pushback, he has no regrets over his testimony in D.C. ... where he claimed the U.S. military is holding 'non-human biologics' recovered from crashed crafts.

He says his efforts to get the truth out there have been slow and steady, telling Corbell Congress has been responding, behind the scenes, to some of the issues raised during his testimony.

Corbell says Grusch coming forward to tell the world UFOs are real is a sign of the times ... because the general public is sick of being lied to about their presence in U.S. airspace, and around the planet.

